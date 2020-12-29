Wisconsin DHS: Coronavirus cases up 2,384; deaths up 72

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Tuesday, Dec. 29 reported 2,384 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total of 474,537 cases to date.

There have been 4,793 deaths related to COVID-19 -- an increase of 72 from Monday, Dec. 28.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 21,081 have required hospitalization (4.4%) and 438,394 have recovered (92.9%). There are 28,912 active cases in Wisconsin (6.1%), according to the DHS.

There are zero COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park as of Tuesday -- the fifth consecutive day with no patients at the facility.

More than 2.8 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 2.3 million have tested negative.

