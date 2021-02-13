State Rep. Myers holds blood drive: 'We can help others'

A state representative whose life was saved by an organ donor wants to raise awareness for the importance of being a donor, holding a Milwaukee-area blood drive on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Donating blood sounds simple, but it can be life-changing for someone else. State Rep. LaKeshia Myers said donating blood and organs is one of the greatest ways you can show love.

Myers suffered from kidney disease and had to be on dialysis for five years until she received a kidney from an organ donor in 2019.

"I got a deceased person's kidney, but I get to keep living without having to do dialysis," Myers, who represents District 12, said.

State Rep. LaKeshia Myers

Myers also received multiple blood transfusions during her years of treatment, which is why she is partnering with Versiti Blood Center, encouraging people to give the gift of life this Valentine's Day weekend.

"I don’t think we understand how powerful our bodies are, and how we can help others," said Myers.

Versiti Blood Center

Supportive friends and colleagues say Myers' second chance at life opens the door to educating people about organ donation.

"We are losing our loved ones unexpectedly in horrific ways. But those horrific moments can turn into life-saving moments if we think about organ transplants and donations," State Sen. Lena Taylor said.

blood donation

First-time donor Alejanda Rayther helped three people with her donation on Saturday.

"I was nervous, but it did not hurt at all. I will do it again when I have the chance to. I’m glad I did it today and I hope people donate more blood," said Rayther.

