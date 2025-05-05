State Patrol: Watch for motorcycles, bicycles as warm weather returns

article

The Brief With the return of warmer weather, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminds everyone on the road to be alert and watch for others There are roughly 2,000 crashes involving motorcycles every year in Wisconsin. According to preliminary data, there were 894 crashes involving bicycles last year, up 22% from the five-year average.



The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding everyone on the road to be alert and watch for others as warm weather returns. Drivers can expect to start seeing more motorcycles, bicycles and other smaller-profile road users. Drivers may also encounter farm equipment and other slow-moving vehicles as spring planting season begins.

The Wisconsin State Patrol’s May Law of the Month advises drivers to share the road and be mindful of other road users that may be less visible or traveling at slower speeds.

Safety tips to share the road

Look twice for others and use turn signals to help everyone anticipate your movements

Watch your speed and follow the rules of the road

Never drive or ride impaired

Avoid distractions. Buckle up, phone down. Every trip, every time.

Stay alert and scan for potential hazards on the road

What they're saying:

"Everyone on the road has rights and responsibilities to maintain a safe transportation system, and being respectful and alert can go a long way in preventing tragic crashes," said Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan. "In 2024, we saw the highest number of crashes involving motorcycles and bicycles since 2017. Inattentive driving and other irresponsible behaviors on the road that lead to preventable crashes are unacceptable."

Motorcycles

What we know:

According to a new release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there are roughly 2,000 crashes involving motorcycles every year in Wisconsin. Preliminary data show 102 motorcyclists were killed and 1,805 were hurt in crashes in 2024.

Motorcycles are smaller than the average vehicle, so they can be harder to see. Drivers are encouraged to:

Look twice, especially when pulling out from a stop sign, turning left or changing lanes

Keep a safe following distance to avoid a collision

Motorcyclists can also do their part to be visible and follow safe riding practices:

Ride defensively and scan the road ahead for gravel and sand

Staggered riding is suggested for multiple motorcycles

Protective, high-visibility clothing and safety gear is recommended

State law requires headlamps to be on at all times

Helmets are strongly encouraged for all riders and required by state law for those under 18

State law requires a Class M license or Class M Instruction Permit to legally operate a motorcycle on Wisconsin roads. Find a training location ne

Bicycles

What we know:

According to preliminary data, there were 894 crashes involving bicycles last year, up 22% from the five-year average. Eight bicyclists were killed and 787 were hurt in those crashes.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says drivers need to be cautious and stay at least three feet from a bicycle to help prevent crashes. Bicycles and motorcycles are considered vehicles on Wisconsin’s roads and are required to follow the same traffic laws as the average vehicle. This includes electric bikes.

Additional safety tips for bicyclists include:

Stay visible and be sure to use lights at night

Be aware of your surroundings, especially when changing lanes. Watch for opening car doors.

Wear protective gear, including a helmet

Farm Vehicles

What we know:

A new release says another thing to be mindful of this spring is the return of farm vehicles on the roads. There have been more than 2,000 crashes involving farm vehicles in Wisconsin in the past five years, including 429 in 2024, according to preliminary data.

Farm vehicles travel at much slower speeds than the average vehicle. Drivers should be scanning the road ahead and be prepared to slow down when approaching and traveling near farm vehicles. Be patient and cautious if you decide to pass. In Wisconsin, it is unlawful to pass an agricultural vehicle in a no passing zone.

Farm vehicle operators should stayas far to the right as safely possible and follow all lighting and marking requirements for farm vehicles.

The State Patrol encourages anyone using Wisconsin’s roads to check with the local municipality for rules regarding other types of vehicles, including one wheels, electric skateboards, and scooters.