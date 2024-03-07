Expand / Collapse search

State of the Union: FOX6's Jason Calvi questions White House brass

FOX6 News Milwaukee

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden will deliver his 2024 State of the Union address on Thursday night, March 7 – expected to discuss the economy, abortion, prescription drugs and the environment, among other topics. 

With Election Day now less than eight months away, polls show it is a tight race with the road to the White House running right through Wisconsin. FOX6's Jason Calvi was one of seven local reporters from across the country invited to the White House for a reporters summit prior to the president's remarks. Here's what he asked staffers to help you decide come November. 

With voters concerned about the state of the U.S. economy, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pushed back on skepticism of the Biden administration's accomplishments thus far. White House Communications Director Ben Labolt fielded questions about when to expect Biden back in Wisconsin, as well as polls that show the president trailing Donald Trump.

How to watch the State of the Union

FOX6 News plans to live stream the president's State of the Union address, which begins at 8 p.m. CT, on FOX LOCAL, the FOX6 News app and fox6now.com.