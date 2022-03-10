Expand / Collapse search

State Fair: Tickets on sale Thursday for 4 Main Stage shows

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Tickets for the first four State Fair Main Stage headliners will go on sale Thursday, March 10 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com.

Digital, print-at-home, and mail-order options are available online. Service fees will apply. All Main Stage tickets include Fair admission for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

The following acts go on sale at today:

More headliner announcements will follow in the near future.

