Milwaukee Fire Department seeks chaplains; volunteer spiritual support

The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) announced on Thursday, March 10 that it is starting a chaplain program.

Officials are putting out a call for qualified individuals who are interested to apply for this voluntary, non‐compensated role as a spiritual support to MFD department members. The MFD is seeking multi‐denominational chaplain services from duly licensed or ordained chaplains with an interest in the fire service, who are in good physical health, and willing to counsel members in crisis.

A news release says service needs also spread to immediate family for assistance during death notifications, crises responses, visitation to those who are sick or injured, and participation at official ceremonies and special occasions.

Again, this is a volunteer position to serve department members and their families at their request, or serve the greater good of the department at the request of the fire chief or designee.

The release says those with immediate interest in the chaplain program are urged to contact MFD Health and Safety Manager Kristen Herreid at kstrot@milwaukee.gov no later than March 21.