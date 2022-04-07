State Fair: Tickets on sale Thursday for 3 Main Stage shows

article

Wisconsin State Fair officials say three additional State Fair Main Stage headlining acts are on sale Thursday, April 7 at WiStateFair.com.

Digital, print-at-home, and mail-order options are available online. Service fees will apply. All Main Stage tickets include Fair admission for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

The following acts go on sale at today:

Toby Keith and Alex Miller: Thursday, Aug. 4

Charlie Berens: Wednesday, Aug. 10

The Oak Ridge Boys: Saturday, Aug. 14

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

More headliner announcements will follow in the near future.