Expand / Collapse search

State Fair: Tickets on sale Thursday for 3 Main Stage shows

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:51AM
Wisconsin State Fair
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials say three additional State Fair Main Stage headlining acts are on sale Thursday, April 7 at WiStateFair.com

Digital, print-at-home, and mail-order options are available online. Service fees will apply. All Main Stage tickets include Fair admission for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

The following acts go on sale at today:

  • Toby Keith and Alex Miller: Thursday, Aug. 4
  • Charlie Berens: Wednesday, Aug. 10
  • The Oak Ridge Boys: Saturday, Aug. 14

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

More headliner announcements will follow in the near future.

We Energies: Disconnection moratorium expires April 15
article

We Energies: Disconnection moratorium expires April 15

We Energies is urging customers who are behind on their energy bills to reach out as soon as possible to avoid disconnection.

Wisconsin doctor died in fall during hike, officials say
article

Wisconsin doctor died in fall during hike, officials say

The missing Middleton surgeon found dead in northern Wisconsin over the weekend fell from an embankment while hiking alone, according to authorities.

Cudahy pursuit, police shot at, arrests caught on camera

Police footage shows a dangerous pursuit and dramatic arrest in St. Francis. Investigators say the passenger fired shots at a police squad during the ordeal.