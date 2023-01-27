State Fair: Tickets on sale for 4 Main Stage shows

article

Wisconsin State Fair officials say first four State Fair Main Stage headliners are ON SALE NOW. More headliner announcements will follow in the coming months.

Tickets are ON SALE NOW at WiStateFair.com. Digital, print-at-home, and mail-order options are available online. Service fees will apply.

The following acts go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday:

The ticket office, located at 7722 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All Main Stage tickets include Fair admission for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.