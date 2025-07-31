State Fair opening day: Plenty of food, new merch, dozens of rides and more

The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair opens on Thursday, July 31 and runs through Aug. 10. Brian Kramp spent the morning checking out all the fun activities – including the Discovery Barnyard where dairy exhibitors are showing off their animals.

There is so much to see at the Wisconsin State Fair, it's a little daunting. But you can check out the 2025 Daily Schedule now and do a little planning for you and your family, friends or date.

For those looking to put a little thrill into the fair visit, you're invited to check out the rides at the Wisconsin State Fair – including the Giant Slide, the pig slide, pony rides and, of course, the Sky Glider.