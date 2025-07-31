Expand / Collapse search

State Fair opening day: Plenty of food, new merch, dozens of rides and more

Published  July 31, 2025 9:03am CDT
State Fair animals

Campbell Booth and Royce Booth, State Fair dairy exhibitors, talk about the animals.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair opens on Thursday, July 31 and runs through Aug. 10. Brian Kramp spent the morning checking out all the fun activities – including the Discovery Barnyard where dairy exhibitors are showing off their animals. 

There is so much to see at the Wisconsin State Fair, it's a little daunting. But you can check out the 2025 Daily Schedule now and do a little planning for you and your family, friends or date. 

State Fair merchandise

Taylor Goddard, operations manager, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about State Fair merchandise.

For those looking to put a little thrill into the fair visit, you're invited to check out the rides at the Wisconsin State Fair – including the Giant Slide, the pig slide, pony rides and, of course, the Sky Glider. 

Bank Five Nine Amphitheater schedule

Jeff McCarthy, Bank Five Nine Vice President & Marketing Director, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the amphitheater schedule.

2025 Drinkies winner: Rock & Roll Beer Garden

Leanne Hock, Rock & Roll Beer Garden owner, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the drinks.

Pacifica Butterfly Exhibit

Check out the Pacifica Butterfly Exhibit at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Prize winning exhibits

A look at the prize winning exhibits at the Wisconsin State Fair.

