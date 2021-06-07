Wisconsin State Fair deals, ticket packages

article

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Monday, June 7 the 2021 partnerships for admission promotions.

The fair has partnered with organizations to create great deals for its fairgoers.

Lakeshore Chinooks – State Fair Sundays

Choose from two package options for Lakeshore Chinooks Sunday home games at Kapco Park: $14 for one Chinooks general admission ticket, one State Fair admission ticket, and a Lakeshore Chinooks baseball cap or $17 for one Chinooks reserved grandstand ticket, one State Fair admission ticket, and a Lakeshore Chinooks baseball cap. 2021 game dates are June 20, July 11, July 18, July 25, and Aug. 1. Visit LakeshoreChinooks.com to purchase ticket packages.

Milwaukee County Zoo – Party Animal Package

Party with all the animals this summer with the Party Animal Package. For only $18, get one State Fair admission ticket and one adult admission ticket to the Milwaukee County Zoo. Zoo tickets valid through December 31, 2021 and cannot be combined with any other offers. Visit WiStateFair.com to purchase ticket packages. Offer available thru July 31, 2021.

Milwaukee Irish Fest - Dublin the Fun Fair & Festival Deal

Have twice the fair and festival fun for the price of one with the Dublin the Fun Fair & Festival Deal. For just $21, get one State Fair admission ticket and one ticket to Milwaukee Irish Fest, the world’s largest celebration of Irish music and culture. Milwaukee Irish Fest runs August 20-22. Visit WiStateFair.com to purchase ticket packages. Offer available thru July 31, 2021 while supplies last.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, will take place Aug. 5 – 15.