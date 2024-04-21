Honor Flight trip; veteran, former FOX6 employee takes part

Dozens of Milwaukee-area veterans are back home after a trip to Washington, D.C. on Saturday, April 20, on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. One of those veterans helped capture the Cold War times and then gather news behind the scenes at FOX6.

It takes a troop to honor the men and women who served our country.

On Saturday, April 20 at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, a crowd greeted veterans who are back on Wisconsin soil after Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

"Flight was fantastic. What a fantastic day," said Bruce Nason, one of the 117 veterans who made the trip. "Spending time with all the brothers and sisters who served in Vietnam. We even had Korean vets who were on the flight. You see the monuments, and you remember some of the times you had in the military."

Pictures highlight Nason’s storied military career from boot camp to his time in the U.S. Navy.

"I was a photographer’s mate. I was assigned a photo recon squadron, based in Jacksonville, florida. Serviced aircraft carriers," said Nason.

Nason said he was a little reluctant to join the honor flight.

"Because I didn’t face some of the situations that some of the other combat veterans did. I’m basically a Cold War veteran, serving from 1959 to 64," said Nason. "My photography training in the navy got me my first job at channel 6 as a newsreel camera."

Nason spent nearly 40 years at FOX6 in Milwaukee. Before his retirement, he helped gather news on the station’s assignment desk.

Longtime colleague Ted Perry welcomed Nason at the airport.

"The gratitude that people are showing is truly special," said Nason.

"I’m fortunate that my brother and sister were gracious enough to let me go along," said David Nason, Bruce's son who joined him on the trip.

The Nasons want other eligible veterans to sign up for their own honor flights.

"There are probably 20,000 Vietnam-era veterans in the Milwaukee area that should step forward and contact honor flights and say I’d like to go," said Nason.

Saturday's trip included eight Korean War veterans and 109 Vietnam War veterans. Learn more about you how can become involved in Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.