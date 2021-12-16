Stanley, Wisconsin storm damage devastating; nobody hurt

The City of Stanley, Wisconsin, east of Eau Claire, was hit hard by storms that raced through the state late on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The Stanley Police Department reports approximately 75% of Excel Energy customers have been without power since around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. But crews are on the scene – and working to restore that power.

Officials are urging residents where power lines are down to resist the temptation to go near the lines. It will not be clear if those downed lines are active.

While there have been significant reports of damage to structures, there have been no reports of injuries.