Expand / Collapse search

Stanley, Wisconsin storm damage devastating; nobody hurt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Storm damage in Stanley, Wisconsin

Stanley, Wisconsin was one of the cities in the state that suffered significant damage as a result of storms from Wednesday, Dec. 15.

STANLEY, Wis. - The City of Stanley, Wisconsin, east of Eau Claire, was hit hard by storms that raced through the state late on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The Stanley Police Department reports approximately 75% of Excel Energy customers have been without power since around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. But crews are on the scene – and working to restore that power.

Storm damage (Credit: Stanley Police Department)

Storm damage (Credit: Stanley Police Department)

Officials are urging residents where power lines are down to resist the temptation to go near the lines. It will not be clear if those downed lines are active.

Storm damage (Credit: Stanley Police Department)

Storm damage (Credit: Stanley Police Department)

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

While there have been significant reports of damage to structures, there have been no reports of injuries.

Top wind gusts in Wisconsin reported to National Weather Service
article

Top wind gusts in Wisconsin reported to National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has been tracking reports of the top wind gusts throughout Wisconsin.

1 dead as Midwest winds whip up dust, blow over semitrailers
article

1 dead as Midwest winds whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, authorities said, closing highways and spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa.

Damage from high winds in Milwaukee County

High winds down trees, knock out power.