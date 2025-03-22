Stabbing at Fond du Lac County bar; argument between employees

article

The Brief An investigation is underway following a stabbing at a Fond du Lac County bar on Friday, March 21. It happened at Lori’s Bar and Grill, located on County Highway Y, in the Town of Lamartine. The stabbing occurred after an argument between two bar employees escalated into a physical fight.



A 31-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested on Friday, March 21 following a stabbing at Lori’s Bar and Grill, located on County Highway Y, in the Town of Lamartine.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says the stabbing occurred after an argument between two bar employees escalated into a physical fight.

Stabbing at bar

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls from patrons at Lori’s Bar and Grill regarding a man who had been stabbed.

While deputies were responding to the scene, they were updated that patrons were holding the suspect down. Once on scene, deputies took a 31-year-old Fond du Lac man into custody.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that a verbal dispute between the 31-year-old Fond du Lac man and a Village of Oakfield man, who were both employees at the restaurant, escalated into a physical fight.

The fight resulted in the victim sustaining multiple puncture wounds from a knife. The victim was transported to St. Agnes Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Man arrested

What we know:

The 31-year-old Fond du Lac man, who was on Probation and Parole Supervision for battery and disorderly conduct, was transported to the Fond du Lac jail and is being held on charges of 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, mayhem, substantial battery, disorderly conduct, and a probation and parole hold.

This investigation remains open and active, and additional charges may be forthcoming.