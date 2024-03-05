article

The 56th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day Parade will march through downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 9.

\

Festivities throughout the downtown entertainment districts start at noon, but traffic and parking will be impacted earlier. Here's what to know before the big day.

Street closures

Downtown businesses, residents and visitors can expect streets in the staging area to close at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The rest of the parade route will shut down at 11:45 a.m. and remain closed until 2 p.m. when the parade passes. A de-staging area will also cause closures as festivities wrap up.

Staging area closures starting at 10 a.m.

Wisconsin Avenue from King Drive to 6th Street

King Drive from Wells Street to Wisconsin Avenue

Phillips Avenue from Wells Street to Clybourn Street (Michigan Street will remain open)

3rd Street from Mihcigan Street to Everett Street

Everett Street from 3rd Street to Phillips Avenue

Parade route closures starting at 11:45 a.m.

Wisconsin Avenue from King Drive to Plankinton Avenue

Plankinton Avenue from Wisconsin Avenue to Kilbourn Avenue

Kilbourn Avenue from Plankinton Avenue to King Drive

King Drive from Kilbourn Avenue to Juneau Avenue

Juneau Avenue from King Drive to Water Street

Water Street from Juneau Avenue to Highland Avenue

De-staging area closures starting at 1 p.m.

Water Street from Highland Avenue to State Street

Highland Avenue from Broadway to Edison Street

Parking restrictions

Temporary "No Parking" signs will be posted along the parade route. All cars parked on the street will be towed beginning at 7 a.m. the morning of the parade. Parade attendees are encouraged to use The Avenue parking structure for a discounted rate from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entrances to that structure are located at 615 N Plankinton Ave. and 258 W Michigan St.

Parade organizers also encourages attendees to use public transit, such as The Hop or Milwaukee County Transit System buses, or use ride-share services.

Featured article

Entertainment and festivities

The parade will feature more than 120 units including Irish dancers, pipe and drum corps, decorative floats, local dignitaries and more. During this year’s Parade, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin will recognize their 2024 honorees: Irishman of the Year Dan Stotmeister, Irish Rose Gail Hettrick and Parade Marshall Dan Schlitz.

Each year, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin said an estimated 20,000 people attend the parade and support downtown’s bars, restaurants and hotels – creating a significant economic boost for the city.

A post-parade party will be held at the Irish Cultural & Heritage Center downtown from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Guests can expect performances from several of Milwaukee’s Irish dance schools, live music, traditional Irish fare and a super raffle. Tickets to the post-parade party are $10 per individual or $25 per family, and kids under 12 are free.