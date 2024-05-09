Expand / Collapse search

St. Joan Antida's 'Fine Arts Exhibition' highlights student voices

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 9, 2024 11:07am CDT
St. Joan Antida fine arts exhibition

Guadalupe Vazquez, Sharon Hill, Marikris Coryell joined FOX6 WakeUp in studio to talk about the St. Joan Antida High School fine arts exhibition on Friday, May 10.

MILWAUKEE - View the artistic expressions and voices of students at St. Joan Antida High School.

The exhibition will take place on Friday, May 10, at the high school from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more about the event and St. Joan Antida High School, click here.