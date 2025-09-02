St. James Rummage Sale in Franklin returns Thursday; deep discounts

Brian Kramp is in Franklin previewing of some of the deep discounts at their annual rummage sale that returns this Thursday.
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Are you a fan of holiday decorations? If so, you’ll love this year’s St. James Rummage Sale (7219 S. 27th Street). Brian Kramp is in Franklin previewing some of the deep discounts at their annual rummage sale that returns this Thursday.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Brian Kramp is in Franklin previewing of some of the deep discounts at their annual rummage sale that returns this Thursday.
Brian Kramp is with a volunteer seeing why this is a sale you may want to visit.
Brian Kramp is with a volunteer who’ll be collecting donations for a good cause.
Brian Kramp is at St. James Catholic Church with a volunteer that’s busy setting up their popular four-day rummage sale.
Brian Kramp is in Franklin checking out some of the books, media, and collectibles you’ll find at this year’s sale.