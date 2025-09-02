Expand / Collapse search

St. James Rummage Sale in Franklin returns Thursday; deep discounts

Published  September 2, 2025 8:44am CDT
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Are you a fan of holiday decorations? If so, you’ll love this year’s St. James Rummage Sale (7219 S. 27th Street). Brian Kramp is in Franklin previewing some of the deep discounts at their annual rummage sale that returns this Thursday.

