St. James Catholic Church Rummage Sale in Franklin
St. James Catholic Church in Franklin is having its annual Rummage Sale, and it is loaded with everything from gently used furniture to kid’s toys and clothes from Thursday, Sept. 7 to Sunday.
FRANKLIN, Wis. - St. James Catholic Church in Franklin is having its annual Rummage Sale, and it is loaded with everything from gently used furniture to kid’s toys and clothes from Thursday, Sept. 7 to Sunday, Sept. 10.
Brian Kramp is visiting the rummage sale to see how they are preparing for the area’s biggest sales of the summer for the past 6 months.
St. James Catholic Church Rummage Sale: Furniture
Visit the St. James Catholic Church Rummage Sale and find some great furniture.
Holiday shopping ahead of time in Franklin
Brian Kramp is visiting the rummage sale to show off some early holiday items.
Hidden gems at St. church rummage sale
Love a sale? Well, get ready to get some items at a big discount at St. James Catholic Church Rummage Sale in Franklin.
Everything you need is at this Franklin rummage sale
Kramp is at St. James Catholic Church, where a rummage sale has everything you need, from lamps to luggage.
.