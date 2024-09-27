St. Francis High School hidden camera, resource officer charged

article

The Brief A St. Francis High School resource officer is accused of hiding a camera to take pictures of a student. The student spotted the recording device and reported what happened. Prosecutors said the officer sent himself the video multiple times.



Prosecutors charged 58-year-old Dimitri Kamolov with invasion of privacy and attempt to capture an intimate representation without consent – both involving a victim under the age of 18.

According to a criminal complaint, Kamolov hid his cellphone in a room at the high school where the victim was changing. The victim noticed the phone propped up and recording. The victim went directly to the principal's office to report what happened.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice investigated the case. A special agent learned Kamolov was a part-time school resource officer and had been placed on administrative leave after the incident, at which time the police department collected his service weapon and badge. Kamolov also gave police his personal iPhone, which was the device used to record the victim.

A review of the cellphone found a video that showed Kamolov setting up the phone to record the victim, per the complaint. It confirmed what the victim told the special agent about what took place, including the moment when the victim saw the phone recording. A review of the phone also showed Kamolov texted or emailed himself the video multiple times.

Prosecutors said the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation walked throughout the school with a specially trained dog looking for additional hidden cameras. None were found.

Kamolov made his initial court appearance on Friday, Sept. 27. His cash bond was set at $5,000.