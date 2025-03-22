Minivan crashes into St. Francis home, driver charged with OWI

article

The Brief A man is accused of crashing into a home while driving under the influence. Court filings said officers searched the minivan and found an open bottle of brandy. The complaint notes he had been convicted of OWI in Racine County in 2019.



A Racine man is accused of crashing into a St. Francis home while driving under the influence on Sunday, March 16.

Court records show 32-year-old Aaron Rosado is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (second offense).

The backstory:

St. Francis police were called to the scene on Pennsylvania Avenue, north of Layton Avenue, around 1:45 a.m. that morning. A minivan had crashed into a home, and officers apprehended the driver and registered owner – identified in a criminal complaint as Rosado.

Court filings said the minivan "demolished" the home's living room. The owner said he and his wife were home at the time and had to get out through a bedroom window. They were unharmed, but their home became uninhabitable due to the damage.

What they're saying:

A witness told police he was walking when he heard a vehicle driving "extremely fast," per the complaint. He then saw the minivan speed through a stop sign and drive onto the property. He said the minivan went airborne before it crashed into the home.

An officer spoke to Rosado at the scene. According to the complaint, the officer smelled "the strong odor of intoxicants" and noted Rosado had "slurred speech and glassy, bloodshot eyes." Rosado claimed he was going the speed limit but believed he was in Oak Creek.

Dig deeper:

Court filings said officers searched the minivan and found an open bottle of brandy. Because of the severity of the crash and the need for Rosado to receive medical attention, no standard field sobriety tests were conducted. However, he did agree to a blood draw at the hospital. The results were pending at the time charges were filed.

The complaint also notes Rosado had been convicted of OWI in Racine County in 2019.