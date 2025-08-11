St. Francis man missing, endangered; personal items found at Greene Park

article

St. Francis police need your help in finding a missing and endangered person, 50-year-old Shane Damkoelher.

Note: A photo was not provided

According to the St. Francis Police Department, Shane Damkoelher was reported missing by his father on Sunday Aug. 10.

He said Shane had not returned home overnight and is concerned for his welfare.

St. Francis police officers found his bike, wallet, house keys, and other miscellaneous items at Greene Park. The police K9 lost his scent near the intersection of Barland and Lunham.

Description

What we know:

Shane is 5' 5'' and weighs 130 lbs. He has blue eyes and short, brown hair.

The only clothing description provided is that he may be wearing a blue shirt.

Police say Shane is a known alcoholic and has had numerous police interactions.

What you can do:

If you see or make contact with Shane, advise St. Francis Police by calling 414-481-2232. (Case reference 25-005836)