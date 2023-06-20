St. Francis bicyclist hit, Oconomowoc driver high on heroin: complaint

article

Cassandra Gonzalez, 40, of Oconomowoc, is charged with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle after prosecutors say she hit a St. Francis bicyclist while high on heroin.

The crash happened near I-794 and Howard on Sept. 29, 2022.

Prosecutors say Gonzalez told investigators she had taken heroin before the crash "and had more heroin in her purse."

She was found unresponsive in her vehicle when investigators arrived at the scene around 7 p.m.

A witness said Gonzalez bumped into the left wall of the exit ramp multiple times as she went down the ramp toward Howard. She then went through the intersection at the end of the ramp and hit the bicyclist, who was crossing through the intersection, the complaint says. Gonzalez then stopped, turned, drove over a median and struck a concrete wall before backing up and trying to continue forward, driving over the median and hitting a pole.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint says lab testing revealed oxycodone and fentanyl in her system.

Prosecutors say the bicyclist suffered a fractured hip, a fractured neck and a cut to his elbow, requiring a walker for months.