St. Francis balcony collapse, new video shows emergency response

The Brief A balcony collapsed at a St. Francis apartment building in August. New video shows the emergency response after it happened. Residents are still unsure when they'll be able to get back into their homes.



Four units at a St. Francis apartment building were condemned after a balcony collapsed in August. Now, new video shows the moments after it happened.

Balcony collapse

The backstory:

Body-worn camera video shows police arriving and finding a dangling walkway, twisted metal and bricks at the building near Whitnall and Kansas.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"Unknown if anyone is under it. The top right corner should be unoccupied," an officer said in the video. "I talked to the guy down here he is good. They said the guy down here is trying to get out."

Body-worn camera video from emergency response to St. Francis apartment building balcony collapse

As firefighters are seen going up ladders and helping people get out of their apartment units through a window, the St. Francis Police Department said three people on the second floor had to be rescued.

No one was injured.

Residents displaced

What they're saying:

A police report said one tenant notified the apartment building’s management team about balcony concerns on the same day of the collapse.

According to a fire inspection from August 2024, the 1960s-era building had no major violations. However, tenants told FOX6 News off camera it’s been over a year since management has known about the balcony concerns.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Tenants also said they’re still waiting for an update from the management team and, at this point, they don’t know when they’ll be able to get back into their homes.

FOX6 News reached out to the management team for comment and was told they are not commenting at this time.

FOX6 News also reached out to the St. Francis city inspector but did not immediately hear back.