St. Francis balcony collapse investigation; 4 apartments condemned

The Brief Four apartments at a building in St. Francis have been condemned after a balcony attached to the building collapsed. The collapse happened on Sunday evening, Aug. 17. Three people on the second floor had to be rescued by first responders.



A balcony collapse in St. Francis forced first responders to condemn four units at an apartment building.

Balcony collapse investigation

What we know:

Emergency crews had to rescue four people that were briefly trapped inside the apartment building. Three of the four were rescued from the second floor.

Balcony collapse at apartment building in St. Francis

What was once a concrete walkway now dangles just inches from the door of a second-story apartment in St. Francis.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

On Sunday night, Aug. 17, St. Francis firefighters responded to the apartment building near Whitnall and Kansas.

What they're saying:

"All of us were sitting inside in the living room, and we heard a loud bang. We thought it was just thunder," said Hailey Leis.

But it wasn't raining.

"We went outside, and we just saw a big cloud of smoke, and we ran over there," Leis said.

Balcony collapse at apartment building in St. Francis

That is when Hailey Leis and her family, who live across the street, called 911.

First responders used a ground ladder to remove three people and pets from the top two units. A fourth person downstairs, who was on oxygen, had to temporarily shelter in place.

"He was trying to get out and we were like don’t move because underneath you right now is part of the balcony because if you open your door its going to fall," Leis said.

Balcony collapse at apartment building in St. Francis

Records search

Dig deeper:

According to a fire inspection from August 2024, the 1960s-era building had no major violations.

"The rest of the building is able to stay in their occupancies," said St. Francis Fire Chief Nicholas Poplar.

Balcony collapse at apartment building in St. Francis

FOX6 News went to speak with the St. Francis city inspector about safety codes. We were told to file an open records request for any property records.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News also Bieck Management, which runs the property. Officials there had no comment.

Fire officials say all the people who have been displaced have found temporary housing with family or friends. An on-site manager at the apartment building said it is unclear when people will be able to get back inside the structure to gather their belongings.