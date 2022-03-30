St. Eugene School students in Fox Point hit stage with musical

St. Eugene School gears up to present Aladdin Jr.
FOX POINT, Wis. - During the pandemic it was difficult to find a community or school theater group performing for a crowd of guests, but thankfully that’s changing. Brian Kramp is at St. Eugene School in Fox Point where their middle school is once again hitting the stage with a musical guests will know and love – Aladdin Jr.
Meet the stars of St. Eugene School's "Aladdin Jr."
St. Eugene Middle School is hosting their first in-person theatrical performance in over 2 years and they’re inviting you to come see their rendition of Disney’s Aladdin Junior. Brian Kramp is with two performers that can’t wait to show you "a whole new world."
Aladdin Jr. and the choreography on stage
The costumes are ready and the stage is set for this weekend at St. Eugene School in Fox Point. Brian is with the director and cast of middle school students who are fine tuning a few steps for their rendition of Disney’s Aladdin Junior.
Second Sultan and Abdullah scene
This Friday, Saturday and Sunday St. Eugene School is inviting you to witness a "Whole New World" as the middle school presents their first musical in over two years. Brian is in Fox Point with the young actors that are excited and ready to hit the stage and perform Disney’s Aladdin Jr.
Second "Beyond these Palace Walls" scene
