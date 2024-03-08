Spring break travel tips; Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) held a joint news conference on Friday, March 8, ahead of this year’s spring break travel season.

"This year, the total number of airline seats departing from MKE in the month of March is approximately 360,000, which is about 20 percent more than March of last year," said Brian Dranzik, airport director, Mitchell International Airport.

TSA officials are offering tips to travelers to ensure a smooth experience. That includes a reminder of prohibited items – and to follow instructions during the screening process.

"The peak departure days for this year's spring break is expected to be March 23 and March 30. On each of these peak Saturdays, MKE's airlines are flying 26 non-stop departures to Florida destinations. Plus, another ten to other warm-weather destinations," said Dranzik.

Airport officials say on the busiest days, parking facilities could fill up. They recommend travelers use the MKE SmartPark app for iOS. It's also available for Android.

Security/TSA

Planning ahead and packing properly can facilitate the screening process and ease your travel experience at the airport.

Carry-on baggage screening in standard lanes