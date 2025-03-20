Spring break international travel caution; tips for immigrants

The Brief Attorneys are advising the immigrant community to be cautious, with many people taking off for spring break travel. Immigration attorneys say people should remember it's important to carry appropriate documentation. Permanent residents and conditional residents can usually travel internationally, but attorneys advise caution.



With many people taking off for spring break travel. Attorneys are advising the immigrant community to be cautious.

Local perspective:

For Vanessa Contreras, her biggest blessing has been traveling to Mexico to see her grandfather for the first time in 22 years.

"It was all an emotional roller coaster from the beginning to the end," Contreras said. "It was just very nice to catch up and basically to see and hug and hold him. Like, be right next to him."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Contreras is an active Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient. The DACA program allows immigrants who grew up in the U.S. to pursue temporary protection from deportation.

Why you should care:

Immigration attorneys say people in Contreras' situation should remember it's important to carry appropriate documentation that includes proof of status, like a permanent resident card or employment authorization card for DACA recipients.

"Permanent residents and conditional residents can usually travel internationally. However, I would express extreme caution if they are in removal proceedings and should absolutely have a conversation with their immigration attorney before doing so," immigration attorney Melissa Soberalski said. "It's really important if they have an immigration attorney to discuss their current status. What's the risk level? And what documents they should be carrying with them?"

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

It's a process Contreras says she followed before taking off.

"It was very scary at first. I did seek advice in the beginning to travel safely. I was taking my 4-year-old so I couldn't just leave without reassuring that, like, it was going to be safe going there and then back," Contreras said. "Thankfully the attorney did speak with me about all my concerns, and I was able to go with a little bit more peace."