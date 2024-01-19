Sprecher Brewing enters energy drink category, purchases Juvee

article

Sprecher Brewing Company announced on Thursday, Jan. 18 its expansion into the energy drink category with the purchase of Juvee from global gaming and lifestyle brand, 100 Thieves.

A news release says Juvee is short for rejuvenation. The brand was launched in 2022 after being formulated to boost energy, elevate mood, increase focus and improve overall well-being.

Juvee’s current employees will also become part of the Sprecher team. Co-founder, Sam Keene, will assume the position of chief marketing officer for the entire family of Sprecher beverages including all of its craft beers and craft sodas, Green River soda, Black Bear soda, Caruso soda, Olde Brooklyn soda, WBC soda, Juvee, and the Ooh La Lemin Lemonade brand, which Sprecher acquired in October 2023.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As part of the acquisition, Juvee’s production, bottling, and warehousing will be moved to Sprecher’s headquarters in Glendale.

The release says since 2020, Sprecher’s craft sodas have exploded in popularity and have increased 300% in sales and expanded distribution nationally. The award-winning sodas are currently available in over 25,000 stores in 49 states.