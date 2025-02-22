Expand / Collapse search

Spooky Frog Horrifying Book Fair at the Factory on Barclay

By
Published  February 22, 2025
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Spooky Frog Horrifying Book Fair 3

The Spooky Frog Horrifying Book Fair is back for the third time! Samantha joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk all about it.

MILWAUKEE - It's a book fair with a horrifying twist!

Head to the Factory on Barclay in Milwaukee to check out the Spooky Frog’s Third Horrifying Book Fair.

There will be unique vendors offering everything from creepy crafts, haunting art, one-of-a-kind curiosities, and more.

Spooky Frog Horrifying Book Fair

You can also meet indie authors, and indulge in local treats and drinks.

The events is on Saturday, Feb. 22, and runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, click here.

