Spooky Frog Horrifying Book Fair at the Factory on Barclay

It's a book fair with a horrifying twist!

Head to the Factory on Barclay in Milwaukee to check out the Spooky Frog’s Third Horrifying Book Fair.

There will be unique vendors offering everything from creepy crafts, haunting art, one-of-a-kind curiosities, and more.

Spooky Frog Horrifying Book Fair

You can also meet indie authors, and indulge in local treats and drinks.

The events is on Saturday, Feb. 22, and runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, click here.

