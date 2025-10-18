Expand / Collapse search

Spooky Frog Horrifying Book Fair in Brookfield Saturday

Published  October 18, 2025 7:36am CDT
Spooky Frog Horrifying Book Fair

It is spooky season - and what better way to celebrate than with a new scary book? We have just the place to find them - organizer Samantha joins us live from the Spooky Frog Book Fair in Brookfield.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Spooky stories and terrifying tales await you at the Spooky Frog Horrifying Book Fair in Brookfield.

You can check it out at the Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Author Matthew Salinas joins FOX6 WakeUp

Horror books are what you'll find at the Spooky Frog Book Fair in Brookfield, where we're being joined by author Matthew Salinas.

Chatting with author Shannon Vierra

There are books out there for every type of reader and this time of year many will be looking to crack open something spooky. Books full of suspense are what you'll find at the Spooky Frog Horrifying Book Fair, including the books written by Shannon Vierra and her husband.

Halloween threads for that spooky vibe

It is spooky season - so of course you need some vintage looks for that horror vibe - Ashley Smith joined FOX6 WakeUp from the Spooky Frog Horrifying Book Fair - where there is more than just spooky books.

