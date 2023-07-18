Speeding drivers hit Milwaukee woman's property twice in 7 months

Just seven months after a driver slammed into a Milwaukee woman's home, another crash happened Saturday, July 15.

Cher Soulliere's passion is her yard.

"Soon as it got warm enough, I was out here," she said.

The bright flowers near 64th and Villard have always been a neighborhood favorite, but lately, they haven't looked like they should.

"It’s like, stuff that can’t be replaced," said Soulliere. "I've been trying to save some of them, but…"

Drivers hit Milwaukee woman's property, 64th and Villard

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, a speeding driver hit by another came crashing onto Soulliere's lawn, leaving a trail of destruction, including a smashed fence, swing set and her precious plants.

"Pulled the post right out of the ground," said Soulliere. "Took out all the flower pots and the planting table."

This was the second time in the last seven months something like this has happened and the fourth in the last 34 years.

Drivers hit Milwaukee woman's property, 64th and Villard

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"They just drive like maniacs through here," said Soulliere. "It gets scary."

In December, a driver slammed into Soulliere's home, causing just as much damage.

"When I first saw it my heart went to my stomach," said Kurt Gordon. "It’s like, not again."

Drivers hit Milwaukee woman's property, 64th and Villard

Gordon lives nearby and has made it his mission to get the mess cleaned up for his neighbor.

"If the community can come together, we could get this back to where it should be," said Gordon.

Soulliere said she, too, is committed to getting her yard in shape so her blossoms will once again make people beam.

Drivers hit Milwaukee woman's property, 64th and Villard

"It just makes you feel good that you’re doing something to make people happy," said Soulliere.

Police said in 2022, there were six crashes at this intersection.