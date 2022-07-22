Expand / Collapse search

Speed boat crash into paddleboat on Fox River; dozens on board

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Speed boat crash into paddleboat in Oshkosh; dozens on board

Speed boat crash into paddleboat in Oshkosh; dozens on board

OSHKOSH, Wis. - New video shows a boat crash in Oshkosh that sent seven people to the hospital on the Fox River earlier this month.

When you watch, you can see a speed boat smashing into a large tour paddleboat with dozens of people on board. 

The speedboat then left the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver, identified by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, is Jason Lindemann. He was arrested four days after the incident. He is not yet criminally charged, but was booked and released from jail on a $10,000 cash bond.