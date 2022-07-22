Speed boat crash into paddleboat on Fox River; dozens on board

New video shows a boat crash in Oshkosh that sent seven people to the hospital on the Fox River earlier this month.

When you watch, you can see a speed boat smashing into a large tour paddleboat with dozens of people on board.

The speedboat then left the scene.

The driver, identified by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, is Jason Lindemann. He was arrested four days after the incident. He is not yet criminally charged, but was booked and released from jail on a $10,000 cash bond.