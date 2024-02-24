Special Olympics Wisconsin Polar Plunge celebrates 25 years

article

Special Olympics Wisconsin supporters took the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Celebrating 25 years of the annual event, Special Olympics Wisconsin said it has a $1 million statewide goal this year for what is the organization's largest annual fundraiser. Saturday's plunge at Fox Brook Park in Brookfield was one of eight locations across the state.

"You gotta be a little crazy to do this, but it's one of those things that I like to do," said participant Dave Sickler.

The funds raised help thousands of Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes train and compete at the state, national and international level. The event also supports year-round health and wellness programs, among other services, the organization said.

"My best friends from high school and college are either volunteers for Special Olympics and Best Buddies, or are competitors and athletes themselves," said participant Mikayla Allen. "It's a super fun way to support them and cheer them on."