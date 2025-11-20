Special FOX6 Coats for Kids Phone Bank raises $53,218

article

The FOX6 Coats for Kids Phone Bank held on Wednesday, Nov. 19 raised $53,218! But we're not done yet! The FOX6 Coats for Kids drive runs until Dec. 7. Viewers can donate new & gently loved coats at Landmark Credit Union, Steinhafels & Salvation Army locations.



The FOX6 Coats for Kids Phone Bank is now closed – but we’re not done yet! Help us spread more warmth than ever this year by donating Coats for Kids through Dec. 7.

What we know:

The FOX6 Coats for Kids Phone Bank held on Wednesday, Nov. 19 raised $53,218! That will buy approximately 2,128 new winter coats.

Viewers can donate new & gently loved coats at Landmark Credit Union, Steinhafels & Salvation Army locations.

What you can do:

You can also donate online at anytime by visiting the Operation Warm website.

THANK YOU for helping us keep kids warm one coat at a time!