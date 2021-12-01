Sparks fly over Wisconsin election investigation

Sparks fly between Democratic lawmakers and the man hired to look at the 2020 Wisconsin election, Michael Gableman.

Gableman is leading the taxpayer-funded and Republican-ordered probe – and revealed on Wednesday, Dec. 1 that he is suing Green Bay and Madison, trying to compel those cities' mayors to testify.

The former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice is targeting the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life.

Michael Gableman

"I think it’s very clear that Mark Zuckerberg’s goal was to defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden," Gableman said.

The group donated $10 million to more than 200 Wisconsin communities – with most going to the five largest cities. They include Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, and Racine.

"Mark Zuckerberg comes to five cities and spends $8.8 million and gives it to the mayors to those five cities and then switches it, mid-negotiations, from a COVID safety plan to a get out the vote campaign," Gableman said.

Gableman revealed he filed lawsuits to compel two of those cities' mayors, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, to testify.

"Of all the clerks and of all the mayors, those two simply failed without reason or excuse to appear for their depositions and answer questions about how and to what extent they allowed Mark Zuckerberg’s employees to plan and administer their city’s election in November 2020," Gableman said.

At the Assembly Elections Committee hearing, Gableman listed his staff, including Ron Heuer, president of the Wisconsin Voters Alliance. That group failed in lawsuits challenging Wisconsin's 2020 election.

Gableman gave an accounting of the taxpayer money paying for his investigation. Assembly Republicans approved $675,000. To date, Gableman has spent about $175,000 – including his $11,000 a month salary.