It's a years-long tradition that turns a school cafeteria into a full-blown restaurant. Sister Jennifer Daul joined FOX6 WakeUp live from St. Joan Antida High School in Milwaukee for this year's Spaghetti with the Sisters.
MILWAUKEE - It's been seven decades of spaghetti! Spaghetti with the Sisters returns for its 70th year at St. Joan Antida High School.
What began in 1955 as a way for the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida to share a warm, home-cooked meal with the community has become one of Milwaukee's most cherished fall traditions.
The event is happening on Sunday, Nov. 2, and the pre-order carryout runs from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Regular dine-in and carryout runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Walk-ins are welcome!
Head to their website to learn more.
Since 1955, St. Joan Antida High School has helped support education through a longstanding tradition and a timeless meatball recipe. Sister Elizabeth Weber joined FOX6 WakeUp from the high school to chat about their annual Spaghetti with the Sisters.
René Howard-Páez joined FOX6 WakeUp to get us ready for the Spaghetti with the Sisters at St. Joan Antida High School
Since 1955, St. Joan Antida High School has helped support education through a longstanding tradition and a delicious meatball recipe. Layla, a student at the high school, has more on what makes Spaghetti with the Sisters special.
.