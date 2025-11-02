Spaghetti with the Sisters at St. Joan Antida High School

It's been seven decades of spaghetti! Spaghetti with the Sisters returns for its 70th year at St. Joan Antida High School.

What began in 1955 as a way for the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida to share a warm, home-cooked meal with the community has become one of Milwaukee's most cherished fall traditions.

The event is happening on Sunday, Nov. 2, and the pre-order carryout runs from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Regular dine-in and carryout runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome!

Head to their website to learn more.

