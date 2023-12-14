Southwest Airlines' plus-size policy; travelers react

Southwest Airlines is gaining attention for its "inclusion policy" for its plus-size passengers.

The major airline states that customers whose bodies "encroach" past the armrest are allowed an extra seat or row for free of charge.

The airline said it's been in place for a few decades. The policy allows passengers of size to get an adjacent seat next to them for free.

It's been gaining traction on social media, with several plus-size influencers praising the airline.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

However, travelers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport had mixed reactions.

"Anything to get more people to be able to fly more comfortably," said Katie Daujotas, who was flying Southwest to Florida. "Traveling is very stressful, so if it helps someone, why not?"

"If you need more space, then you have to pay for it," said a man named Thong, who was traveling to Las Vegas.

According to the airline's website, passengers of size can either purchase the seat and be reimbursed after, or talk to an agent to book it prior.

"If that’s available to them, they should know about that," said Summer Mancke, who was flying to Las Vegas. "And props to Southwest."

There’s one thing the majority of people traveling by sky agree on.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"They could probably make the seats a little bigger, to feel less squished," Daujotas said.

Related article

Although the policy notes that passengers of size are eligible for free seating, it doesn't necessarily guarantee availability. It all depends on the flight.