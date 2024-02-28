Southport Light Station Museum in Kenosha
Brian Kramp is checking out this museum that’s filled with fascinating facts in a space that dates back to 1867.
If you like learning about history, you’re going to love taking a step back in time at the Southport Light Station Museum in Kenosha. Brian Kramp is checking out this museum that’s filled with fascinating facts in a space that dates back to 1867.
Exhibit about a shipwreck
Brian Kramp is in Kenosha checking out the second floor which reveals an exhibit about a shipwreck.
Southport Lighthouse was built in 1866
Brian Kramp has climbed the 72-step spiral staircase to the lantern room of the lighthouse to reveal an unparalleled view of Kenosha.
See and learn about the past
Brian Kramp is checking out a gallery that show what life was like in the century.
Kenosha History Center
Brian Kramp is checking out this museum that covers more than 100 years of auto history.
Collect and preserve artifacts
Brian Kramp is in Kenosha with the details.