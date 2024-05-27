Expand / Collapse search

Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery honors sacrifice

By FOX6 News Digital Team and Tanner Hemker
Published  May 27, 2024 10:31am CDT
Honoring those who served in Union Grove

A Memorial Day ceremony was held in Union Grove on Sunday, May 26. FOX6 Photojournalist Tanner Hemker takes you there.

UNION GROVE, Wis. - Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery held a Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday, May 26 – remembering the service and sacrifice of our state's and nation's service members and veterans. FOX6 Photojournalist Tanner Hemker takes you there. 

