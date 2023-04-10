Southern Wisconsin fire danger 'very high:' DNR officials

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning because of very high fire danger across most of Wisconsin.

The forecast indicates warm, dry and windy conditions today through Thursday. On windy, dry days, embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily escape control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished.

Areas with VERY HIGH danger include Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Manitowoc, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.

DNR burning permit restrictions and fire danger vary from county to county, as significant snow still covers the northern third of the state and is keeping the fire risk there low. However, the DNR is suspending annual burn permits in 19 counties due to current and forecasted conditions.

The DNR has responded to 34 wildfires burning 45 acres in the last week. Fires were small due to quick action by suppression resources.

Officials say any fire could quickly start and spread in these conditions. To help us keep Wisconsinites safe, the DNR is asking you to avoid all outdoor burning, including limiting the use of campfires. Outdoor enthusiasts should also use caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website.