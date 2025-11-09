Southeastern Wisconsin snowfall; road preparation underway

The Brief Kenosha reminded residents that parking is restricted on snow routes after two inches of snow and during snow emergencies. Wauwatosa and Milwaukee crews were deployed or on standby as snow began falling on Sunday night. Many residents say the snowfall feels early but plan to stay cautious on the roads.



As snow began falling on Sunday night, cities across southeastern Wisconsin urged residents to pay attention to winter parking rules and early-season travel conditions.

What we know:

Kenosha officials recently posted their winter-weather reminders, warning that parking is prohibited on posted snow routes once two inches of snow accumulate – and cars may be ticketed or towed.

During a declared snow emergency, no parking is allowed on city streets, and overnight parking is restricted to designated downtown and uptown lots. The city typically issues a snow emergency when four or more inches are expected, but none has been declared yet.

Public works crews across the region spent the evening preparing. Wauwatosa had 12 drivers treating roads, while Milwaukee officials said staff were in "patrol monitoring positions" with additional crews on standby.

Some commercial snow services, like Dorshak Tree Specialists, say they have salters ready, and supervisors will be checking on properties throughout the night.

Ahead of the storm, some residents topped off their gas tanks or added air to their tires. Others tried to keep things light – one person even grabbed ice cream before the snow arrived.

What they're saying:

Still, the mood for many was the same: it feels too soon.

"November is still kind of fallish for me so I think it’s a little early for now. For the whole winter mood – I don’t like it," said Brayson Dahlstrom of Franklin.

"I mean it is a little early definitely to start that whole mindset of winter really setting in," said Joseph Smaldino of Greenfield. "But as long as people are smart, just know what you have to do on the roads."

