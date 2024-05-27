Southeast Wisconsin tornado in Milton; NWS surveys damage

Personnel from the National Weather Service (NWS) will be heading to Milton, Wisconsin in Rock County on Monday, May 27 to survey severe weather damage.

The damage includes large trees that were uprooted and large branches that snapped.

Storm damage in Milton

Storms ripped through the Milton area on Sunday. NWS investigators plan to visit this city to determine if there was a tornado – and if it was, how powerful it was on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The Fujita Scale is used to assign a tornado a 'rating' based on estimated wind speeds and related damage, the NWS says.

Tornado warning sirens were heard in Milton and several nearby counties. Property owners are trying to make sense of exactly what happened Sunday.

"We were just minding our own business cleaning up playing some music and then we heard the sirens go off," said David Schroeder, Milton homeowner. "Then just a few minutes later and we saw the wind get pretty strong and the branches started blowing by the window."

The NWS also plans to visit the Janesville area to check storm damage.

This is a developing story.