Southeast Wisconsin snowfall totals; brief burst Feb. 24-25
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Friday night, Feb. 24 into Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall total reports (in inches) – totals that could change.
- Belgium, 2.0
- Big Bend, 2.6
- Browns Lake, 1.7
- Delafield, 1.0
- Fond du Lac, 3.0
- Franklin, 1.5
- Hartford, 1.0
- Ixonia, 2.8
- Janesville, 1.3
- Jefferson, 2.1
- Omro, 2.2
- Oshkosh, 2.0
- Palmyra, 1.8
- Pewaukee, 2.5
- Racine, 1.4
- Ripon, 2.5
- Sheboygan, 3.0
- Stoughton, 2.0
- Union Grove, 1.8
- Wind Lake, 1.8
- Wisconsin Dells, 1.8
