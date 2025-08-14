Southeast Wisconsin flooding, assessing damage for FEMA response

The Brief Emergency officials are on the ground, assessing the flooding damage in southeast Wisconsin. Based on damage numbers already in, Governor Evers asked FEMA to come in for a joint damage assessment. When that joint assessment finishes, Governor Evers can then formally ask President Trump to declare a disaster, freeing up FEMA funds.



Federal money could help disaster victims, so will that FEMA money come to Wisconsin?

There are many steps to get to that point of federal help for you, and we’re still in the first steps, which is local and state staff going to see the damage.

Surveying the damage

What we know:

Historic floods destroyed much of Denise Midell’s things.

"My computer, my furniture, my rugs, everything, my kids’ toys. Everything is gone," said Midell, who lives in Milwaukee. "I have a Dell computer that I bought for my daughter for college, and it was in the basement, and I just started crying."

In Milwaukee County, teams from local and state government are going out to survey the damage.

Talking to emergency officials

"Keep your receipts for anything you’re purchasing right now. If you choose to go to a hotel, all of that. Everything. You’re going to want that documentation. In addition, still contact your insurance company. File that claim," said Renee, an emergency worker from Dane County.

The 150 people in Milwaukee County tracking the damage include a Wisconsin DNR worker and a Dane County emergency manager.

They’re putting together rough estimates of damages.

Documenting the damage

Those numbers will grow as more people report their damages.

So far, Milwaukee County is estimating $23 million in damage to public infrastructure, such as one road in Brown Deer that turned into a cliff and crater.

Road in Brown Deer washed out

Based on damage numbers already in, Governor Evers asked FEMA to come in for the next step, a joint damage assessment.

"I also found out that FEMA wasn’t right here in Milwaukee yet. So, I have a problem with that," said Midell.

The FEMA process

What we know:

When that joint assessment finishes, Governor Evers can then formally ask President Trump to declare a disaster.

If that happens, then FEMA help can come your way.

Flood-damaged items being thrown away

"I know everyone is very frustrated right now. Going through a disaster is not easy at all, and I emphasize with you of going through that process. I've been in the field during 2008 and 2018 flooding, so I see how that looked, and it's very devastating, but please be patient. We are working as fast as we can to make sure that you get the help you need," said Katie Rousonelos from Wisconsin Emergency Management.

"For the FEMA process, it does take time. We are working as fast as we can to expedite the process so that we can get the help to you in a faster way, so that you can get to that road to recovery a little bit faster," Rousonelos added.

In 2008, President George W. Bush declared a flooding disaster in Wisconsin nine days after the first damage.

State data reports about 24,000 wisconsinites were helped in 2008, with average help of roughly $4,000.

Milwaukee County's executive says he heard FEMA could be here as early as Monday.

What you can do:

For now, the state recommends reporting your damage to 211 to help get better estimates of damages for the state.

What they're saying:

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Representative Gwen Moore (D-WI-04) and Representative Bryan Steil (R-WI-01), have called on the Trump Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support Wisconsin’s request to assist the state in conducting a damage assessment.

"Last weekend, unprecedented storms struck Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington, and Ozaukee Counties in a record rainfall that left thousands of homes without power and caused significant damage. We have been proud of the rapid response from Wisconsin’s law enforcement, emergency response teams, utility workers, and volunteers, who have been working diligently to respond to the needs of Wisconsin residents," wrote the lawmakers in a letter to Kristi Noem, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees FEMA. "Local and state officials are continuing to respond to the extensive damage caused by the storms as best they can, but they need FEMA’s assistance now. We urge you to act without delay."