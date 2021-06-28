Southeast Wisconsin fireworks locations, times

Independence Day will feel more normal in 2021 because communities have decided to have fireworks displays.

Below is an interactive Google map that shows communities' fireworks locations and times throughout southeast Wisconsin. Just click on a marker to get the information.

REMINDER: Milwaukee's July 3 fireworks were canceled for 2021. It's the second year in a row the lakefront display has been canceled.

The event usually attracts more than 100,000 people to the lakefront each year. Now, for the second time in more than 50 years, that won't be the case.

July 3 fireworks

Milwaukee County Parks said a staffing shortage forced this latest cancelation – a decision that was months in the making.

American Family Insurance has committed to supporting the event again in 2022.