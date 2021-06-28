Expand / Collapse search

Southeast Wisconsin fireworks locations, times

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Holidays
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Independence Day will feel more normal in 2021 because communities have decided to have fireworks displays.

Below is an interactive Google map that shows communities' fireworks locations and times throughout southeast Wisconsin. Just click on a marker to get the information. 

REMINDER: Milwaukee's July 3 fireworks were canceled for 2021. It's the second year in a row the lakefront display has been canceled.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The event usually attracts more than 100,000 people to the lakefront each year. Now, for the second time in more than 50 years, that won't be the case.

July 3 fireworks

Milwaukee County Parks said a staffing shortage forced this latest cancelation – a decision that was months in the making.

American Family Insurance has committed to supporting the event again in 2022.

Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies return for 2021; ready to dig in?
slideshow

Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies return for 2021; ready to dig in?

The Sporkies are back and tastier than ever for the 2021 edition of the Wisconsin State Fair.

Pabst Mansion opens beer garden beginning July 1
slideshow

Pabst Mansion opens beer garden beginning July 1

Visitors to the Pabst Mansion in Milwaukee will get to enjoy the historic site like never before when the Pabst Mansion Beer Garden opens on Thursday, July 1.

Summerfest: Twenty One Pilots slated for Sept. 4 concert
slideshow

Summerfest: Twenty One Pilots slated for Sept. 4 concert

Twenty One Pilots will headline Summerfest on Saturday, September 4 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

American Family Insurance Amphitheater ready for Summerfest acts
slideshow

American Family Insurance Amphitheater ready for Summerfest acts

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. invited the media to take a tour of the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Monday, June 28.