Southeast WI extreme heat: some schools delay start of classes

A number of area private schools were scheduled to start the school year on Monday, Aug. 26, but now they're starting later instead because of the heat.

"We were all ready for the first day. We sent out information yesterday for the closure of today and tomorrow," said Gina Styer, Director of Communication at Seton Catholic Schools.

At St. Roman Parish School, the hallways and classrooms are empty on what should be the first day of school.

That's because of extreme heat in southeast Wisconsin.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

"We made the decision that it was in the best interest of our students and staff," Styer added. "Ultimately, we're looking at the heat and the predicted heat index combined with the fact that the majority of our buildings do not have air conditioning."

"I don't think opening the windows is going to do much for these classrooms," Styer added.

During the time of day when temperatures reach nearly 90 degrees Fahrenheit, it's just one of the many private schools in Milwaukee delaying its start this week.

School closed due to extreme heat

While several schools have informed parents, others like Claudia Graciano try to stay on alert for any changes.

"It's difficult. At least for me, I'm not working, but for parents that do, it's a challenge to find someone to take care of your kids last minute due to the sudden changes," said parent Claudia Graciano.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Related article

Styer says the feedback on the last-minute decision has been positive, "I keep thinking those students were praying for an extra few days of summer vacation and they got their prayers answered today."

This school has delayed their start until Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Children's Wisconsin has some information to help protect your children in the heat: