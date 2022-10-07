Southbound WIS 100 weekend closure

Listen up drivers - a major portion of Highway 100 will be closed this weekend. The Zoo Interchange North Leg project team is planning a 54-hour closure of southbound WIS 100 (Mayfair Road) starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

Northbound WIS 100 will have lane restriction during this time. The closure will allow the construction of a major storm water sewer to be placed under the roadway.

Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.