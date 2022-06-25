South side shots fired: Homes, cars hit; over 100 casings found

Police say four homes and three cars were hit by bullets on the city's south side early Saturday morning, June 25. It happened near 17th and Scott around 12:45 a.m.

There were over 100 bullet casings at the scene.

No people are known to have been struck at this time. The people that were in the struck houses were: two 22-year-old females, a 35-year-old female, a 47-year-old male, a 3-year-old male, and a 5-year-old male.

This investigation is ongoing and police continue to seek suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.