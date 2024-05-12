Good drinks, good views at South Shore Terrace Beer Garden

South Shore Terrace and Beer Garden
Joe Mrozinski joined FOX6 WakeUp to highlight the South Shore Terrace Kitchen and Beer Garden in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE - Nice weather means it's time to visit Milwaukee's wonderful beer gardens.
FOX6 stopped by South Shore Terrace Kitchen + Beer Garden in Milwaukee's Bay View Neighborhood to check out everything it offers, including expansive views of Lake Michigan.
South Shore Terrace community impact
Not only featuring good beer and food, but South Shore Terrace Beer Garden is also working to give back to the community.
Indoor venue at South Shore Terrace Beer Garden
When the weather isn't ideal, you can still enjoy the South Shore Terrace Beer Garden indoors!
Good eats at South Shore Terrace Beer Garden
Not just good drinks, but you can get great food at South Shore Terrace Kitchen and Beer Garden.
