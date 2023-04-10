South Shore Terrace opens April 12 with keg tapping, free beer

article

South Shore Terrace opens to the public on Wednesday afternoon, April 12 – officially kicking off the start of beer garden season in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood.

The opening of the Terrace happens after 4 p.m. Wednesday with a celebratory keg tapping. Visitors will then enjoy free beer while it lasts, plus the kitchen will be open with a new spring menu.

South Shore Terrace (2900 South Shore Road, Milwaukee) will be open Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. – and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. The Terrace is available for private events on Mondays and Tuesdays.

A news release says South Shore Terrace has 20 tap beer lines, and a variety of menu items, including the Buffalo & Bleu Burger, Milwaukee Melt, fresh salads, hand-battered cheese curds, sidewinder fries, the popular Friday Fish Fry, and kids' menu.

In 2022, South Shore Terrace served over 80,000 pints of beer, 6,000 hard seltzers, 5,000-liter steins of beer, 25,000 orders of sidewinder fries, 6,000 orders of hand-battered cheese curds, 5,000 soft pretzels, and thousands of sandwiches and salads.