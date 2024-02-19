Expand / Collapse search

Winter Break at Milwaukee's South Shore Park, full of winter fun

It's a free outdoor event open to all ages, experience levels, bodies, and genders. Kate Pociask joined FOX6 WakeUp in studio to talk about the Winter Break event at South Shore Park in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - Even after the holidays, winter remains in Wisconsin. So you need something to look forward to, right?

Winter Break at South Shore Park, Milwaukee, is a free outdoor event open to all ages, experience levels, bodies, and genders.

It's on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

